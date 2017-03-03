Wonder kid Jacob is a natural

A ten-year-old radio-controlled car enthusiasts will join adult teammates as the youngest member of a UK world championship side.

Jacob Burns will be the only child on the British side after being selected to represent the country in the World Drift Championships.

Jacob, of East Ardsley, will travel to Holland in June after already picking up a string of successes in drifting, which involves navigating cars sideways around a course.

Mum Lisa Burns, 42, said Jacob showed a natural ability for the sport after dad Lee, 44, set up a model shop in Normanton selling radio-controlled vehicles.

Mrs Burns said: “He’s been chosen as one of 16 people to represent the UK in the World Drift Championships in Holland in June. He was absolutely chuffed to bits to be selected. He’s the only child. All the others are adult men.”

Jacob will be in Emmen, Netherlands, for a full week for the international contest from June 12.

Mrs Burns said: “There will be people there from America, Japan, everywhere.”

“Drifting is all about the control of the car. It’s very, very hard to do.”

Two years ago Mr Burns set up RC Model Shop Direct at Ripley Close Industrial Estate, Normanton.

The business doubles as a venue for radio-controlled car competitions, and this weekend will host part of the UK RC Drift Championships, which Jacob will take part in. Mrs Burns said: “It’s only really last year that Jacob decided to get into it. He’s just phenomenal really.

“I think he’s just a natural at it. Everybody who sees him says he’s just a kid that’s got a natural ability.”

Mrs Burns said Jacob amazed spectators in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, last weekend in the WRCC Winter Series.

Jacob was top qualifier in three rounds of the contest and came third overall, winning a cash prize and trophy.

Mrs Burns said: “It’s a really big achievement.

“The think the next youngest there was 15 years old. Jacob was just ecstatic.”

Jacob’s skill for radio-controlled car drifting had also impressed his friends at East Ardsley Primary Academy, Mrs Burns said.

She added: “It’s just so cool for him because before nobody had heard of it.”