‘Wonder of Wakefield’ makes a welcome return to the city

The ‘Wonder of Wakefield’ winter savings booklet is making a welcome return, packed full of offers to help people save on their Christmas shopping and relax in the city centre’s many restaurants and cafes.

Wakefield Council and Wakefield City Centre Partnership have teamed up to produce 20,000 copies of the ‘Wonder of Wakefield’ booklet, which will be available from shops and businesses throughout the city centre.

The booklets offer discounts at major high street brands including Peter Jones and Handmade Burger Co, along with many of the city’s independent retailers.

The booklets also feature offers at Wakefield Theatre Royal’s pantomime production of Sleeping Beauty, and events at Wakefield Cathedral and The Hepworth Wakefield.

Many of the offers in this year’s booklet run into the New Year, so there are still plenty of savings to be enjoyed after the festive period.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Wakefield Council’s Deputy Leader and Portfolio for Economic Growth and Skills, said: “Christmas is always the busiest time of the year for our city centre, attracting hundreds of thousands of shoppers.

“The ‘Wonder of Wakefield’ booklet offers that extra incentive to shoppers, is a boost for our businesses, and is also a great example of partnership working between the Council and the Wakefield City Centre Partnership.”

Sara Hassan, Joint Chair of the Wakefield City Centre Partnership, said: “We are delighted to launch the Wonder of Wakefield winter savings booklet once again. It proved really popular last year, and we hope it will encourage even more people to shop and eat in the city centre this Christmas and into the New Year.”