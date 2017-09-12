Work on M62 barrier scheme to get underway this weekend - with 50mph limit to be introduced for seven months

Steel barriers in the central reservation of the M62 will be replaced in a seven month-long project by Highways England.

Work will begin on a two mile stretch of motorway between junction 33 at Ferrybridge and junction 34 at the A19, Selby on Saturday.

The steel central reservation safety barrier will be replaced with a new concrete one.

A reduced speed limit of 50mph will be in place during the work and the lanes will be made narrower.

Some overnight road closures will also be required whilst the narrow lanes are created and temporary barriers are installed to make the site safe for workers. Diversions will be in place.

The project comes a month after work got underway on a similar scheme between junction 30 at Rothwell and junction 31 at Normanton last month. Together, they will cost £15m.

The junction 30 and 31 stretch is expected to be completed next March, whilst April 2018 is the finish date for the latest project at junctions 33 to 34.

Highways England project manager Sujad Hussain said: “These schemes will improve the safety for drivers in West Yorkshire, providing new barriers and improved drainage along the M62.

"The schemes are being carried out together in order to reduce the overall timescale drivers are affected by the work in this area.”

The organisation said that the new barriers would mean the motorway could open "more promptly" if an incident occurred, as the current steel ones often needed replacing after a smash.

Resurfacing and drainage repairs will also be carried out as part of the schemes, and a new boundary fence will be installed.