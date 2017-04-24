Work starts on new £3.8m visitor centre

Work to build a new £3.8m visitor centre at Yorkshire Sculpture Park has begun.

The centre, which is scheduled to open next summer, will include a new gallery space, restaurant and shop.

YSP’s director of operations Guy Laurie said: “We’re excited to start construction in our 40th anniversary year on a building which will be an important part of our future.

“The new visitor centre is a reflection of our ambition to increase long-term resilience and sustainability by building audiences, further developing our artistic programme, and increasing visitor income.”

The centre, designed by architects Feilden Fowles and constructed by William Birch, will sit at the southern entrance to the park.

It will complement the Longside Gallery, main visitor centre, Underground Gallery, learning centre and cafe, chapel and Bothy Gallery.

Gemma Shahjahan, William Birch’s business development director said: “YSP is a huge asset to the arts and leisure scene in the region and our project team are looking forward to being a key part of delivering the next phase of its exciting development.”

The project is supported by Arts Council England, Wakefield Council, The Garfield Weston Foundation, The Foyle Foundation and other funders.