Working on the buses will be just the ticket for new First West Yorkshire recruits

Bus operator First West Yorkshire has set the wheels turning on a staff recruitment drive.

The firm currently has vacancies for 50 bus drivers due to a programme of investment and service changes.

And today it asked people across the county to consider working behind the wheel of one of its vehicles.

First West Yorkshire business manager Will Pearson said: “Having started my First Bus career as a driver, I know first hand how great this job can be for people looking for a new challenge.

“You’re very much your own boss, as once you’re in the driving seat, you’re in charge of your day, and you get to meet so many different types of people, which can be more appealing than the type of job where you’re stuck at a desk from nine to five!

“There’s also great development opportunities available within the business, for people who want it. I drove out of the Kirkstall Road depot for seven years followed by two years as a ‘bookman’ or desk supervisor, and then I worked my way through various promotions to become a business manager in 2013.”

For further information, visit www.firstgroup.com