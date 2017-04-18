World Coal Carrying Championships: Meet the runners

Gabrielle Oldroyd had a kidney transplant at the age of 10.

But it didn't stop the 19-year-old taking part in the famous World Coal Carrying Championships in Gawthorpe on Easter Monday.

Gabrielle, who underwent surgery in 2008, was raising money for the charity Lupus UK.

She entered the women's Coal Race and trained with a sack of coal in the weeks leading up to the annual event.

Gabrielle has also been Gawthorpe's May Queen in the past.

She and other entrants spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post's video reporter David Clay at the finish line.

The men's race was won by Andrew Corrigan and the women's by Jenni Mustan. Damian Cameron was the fastest veteran.