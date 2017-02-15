World Series Leeds triathlon announces 'People's Saturday' of events for all

Races for juniors, beginners and para-athletes will all be part of a 'festival of triathlon' at June's World Series event in Leeds.

Organisers British Triathlon have set Saturday June 10 aside for a packed programme of amateur action in Roundhay Park ahead of the elite races on the Sunday.

They are hoping to attract huge numbers of participants and spectators to a 'hub' in the park and increase interest in the sport.

There will be a TriStar race for category 2 and 3 paratriathletes using a short course, and an official British Triathlon Youth and Junior Series rankings event featuring the country's top under-18 talent attempting a super-sprint distance.

Waterloo Lake will then host the Leeds leg of the National Aquathon Championships, which will see competitors take part in a 750m swim and 5k run in the second of the six-stage summer series.

There will also be the novice Go Tri event, where newcomers to the sport can test themselves over a 400m swim, 10km bike and 2.5km run course within the park.

On the Sunday, spectators will also be able to watch age-group and elite triathletes - including both Brownlee brothers - take on the swim and transition stages in the park, and will be encouraged to watch the rest of the racing on live screens in Roundhay.

British Triathlon CEO Jack Buckner said:

“We now have a full weekend schedule of triathlon activity confirmed for Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds and are thrilled to be able to offer opportunities to participants of all abilities across June 10-11.

“From those embarking on their very first swim in Waterloo Lake, right through to our next generation of sporting talent, we’re confident both competitors and spectators will be soaking up the amazing atmosphere in Roundhay Park, which will reach its peak on Sunday afternoon when the world’s best go head to head.”