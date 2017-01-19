Yorkshire named as top dogging hotspot in the country

Yorkshire has beaten Lancashire and other counties nationwide - to the title of the best area to go dogging.

Adult website Swinging Heaven has named Yorkshire as the top county for dogging in the UK.

According to the site, Yorkshire has a massive 271 dogging spots, higher than anywhere else in the country.

Locations include a a park in Wakefield and a runway next to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The site encourages users to post reviews of their favourite dogging spots.

One post, about woodland in Bawtry, said: “Large woods, have seen lots of dog walkers but few doggers. I’ve heard it’s good though.”

Another, reviewing the Wakefield park, said: “Can’t park on site but there are a lot of places to go around including the bird hides, have had many a fun night in there”

A review of Thorp Arch in Wetherby says: “Lots of dark areas to park in. Quiet toilets to have good look and play show and tell.”

In Leeds, there are several spots listed including Mansion Lane and the A64.