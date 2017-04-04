Yorkshire police officers offered free rail travel to PC Keith Palmer's funeral

A train operator has offered Yorkshire police officers free rail travel to a memorial for a murdered constable.

Virgin Trains East Coast is allowing police to travel to London for free on its trains from Leeds, Wakefield Westgate, Harrogate and Skipton on Monday April 10, the day of PC Keith Palmer's funeral.

The Metropolitan Police officer was stabbed to death by a man during the terrorist attack on Parliament in March.

His funeral will take place at Southwark Cathedral in south London, and emergency services personnel plan to line the route of his cortege to pay their respects, including along London Bridge.

Valid ID or a warrant card must be shown to claim free travel in standard class.