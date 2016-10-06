Young Josh to make TV debut on CBeebies

Young Joshua Smith is set to appear smiling and dancing on two seasonal specials of a children’s television show.

The seven-year-old, from Pontefract, was invited to BBC studios in Manchester to film Halloween and Christmas episodes of the CBeebies programme The Let’s Go Club.

Josh with proud mum and dad, Jo and Tony.

Josh, who has Down’s Syndrome and a major congenital heart defect, joined in with dances and creative activities.

His mum Jo Smith said: “He absolutely loved it.

“At first we thought he might not want to take part with it being such a strange environment and with there being so many children there.

“But he got involved and really did enjoy it.

“I am looking forward to seeing him when they actually show it.”

Josh has undergone several open heart operations at Leeds General Infirmary.

He still faces more surgery and has complex special needs. But he embraces life to the full.

Mrs Smith said: “After his surgery, Josh went through quite a lot.

“He nearly didn’t survive.

“This experience was something for him to enjoy and to prove to himself that he can do these sorts of things.

“I knew he would want to do it and he was a star.”

Mrs Smith applied for the show after seeing an advert through the Leeds Little Hiccups group, which supports children and families with special needs.

Researchers and producers came to meet Josh, who attends The Rookeries Carleton Junior and Infant School, at home.

And he was chosen to feature on the programme.

Mrs Smith accompanied him to the studio with her husband Tony last week.

She said: “They do a dance on the programme every week and he was doing that.

“He really enjoyed himself.”

The Let’s Go Club airs on CBeebies on Saturday mornings. It helps children to learn dances, skills, facts and crafts.