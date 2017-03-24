LETTERS: Brexit is extreme and divisive

The Prime Minister is to officially notify the European Union on March 29 that the UK is leaving.

The government is embarking on an extreme and divisive Brexit.

The Prime Minister has chosen to take us out of the Single Market before she has even tried to negotiate.

Membership of the Single Market is vital for the British economy and for the jobs of millions of our British people.

The Prime Minister has chosen not to guarantee the rights of EU citizens.

A total of 59,000 EU nationals work in the NHS and figures from the Royal College of Nursing have shown that the number of EU nationals registering as nurses has dropped by 92 per cent, while there are 24,000 nurse jobs unfilled in the NHS.

The Prime Minister has chosen not to give the people the final say.

At the end of the negotiation process the people should have the power to decide whether the deal is right for them, their families and their communities.

Labour had the chance to block Theresa May’s hard Brexit and ensure ministers were held to account but chose to sit on their hands.

I am confident that the people will choose the Liberal Democrats to replace Labour as the official opposition and then replace the Conservatives as the government.

Kamran Hussain, Yorkshire and Humber Liberal Democrats Brexit Spokesperson