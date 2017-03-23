LETTERS: Cycle track in Ponefract is important

Forget the involved cycle route beside the ‘cut’ (at the Aire and Calder Navigation).

There’s a much more important one nearing completion in Pontefract. Our council have been quietly beavering away to build an all-weather cycle track across the Barracks Sports Field, linking Mill Hill Lane to Wakefield Road.

The road comes out near the pelican crossing and is important for wheelchair users and the less able.

Being asphalted it will be easier for such users than the field; which has an unusually slippery form of mud. I’ve noted that almost no wheelchair users go across the field twice.

More than the Prime Minister?

J Norfolk, via email

We are informed in the Pontefract and Castleford Express (Thursday, March 16) that Merran McRae is set to join Wakefield Council as chief executive at a salary of £170,000 a year.

I know nothing whatsoever about Merran McCrae, but I would like to know how a chief executive appointed to run a district council can be paid more than the salary the Prime Minister receives for running the country?

Bill Houlder, Queens Avenue, Pontefract