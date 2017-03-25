LETTERS: Dismayed at littering

I am dismayed, disgusted and disappointed by my fellow countrymen/women with the amount of rubbish that litters our towns, cities and countryside.

Much of the rubbish is thrown from vehicles. In addition to this is the amount of regular fly-tipping which has then to be removed by councils.

It seems short-sighted of councils to charge for vans to bring rubbish in when they then have to send out their own vehicles when the rubbish has been fly-tipped in, usually, a local beauty spot.

With regard to the thoughtless people who throw out rubbish from their cars, or drop cans down where they walk, surely it does not need a great deal of intelligence to think about taking their rubbish home with them and putting in their own bins?

In my local area there are a group of people who have taken to ‘clearing up days’ and have made a splendid job (I hasten to add I will join them on their next ‘day’, and say thank you for your public spirit).

We can all learn a lesson here.

Can my fellow citizens please think about the beautiful country we have, show a little pride and take home any and all litter they make?

Marilyn S Shaw, via email