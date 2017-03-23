LETTERS: How HS2 affects South Kirkby

I have had a lot of enquiries regarding the route of the high speed rail track through my ward of South Kirkby, South Elmsall and Moorthorpe.

As you probably know, High Speed 2 (HS2) is the government’s planned new high speed railway.

The route will typically accommodate two railway tracks, one northbound and one southbound, with an overall width of about 19 metres excluding fences. At the meeting with HS2 representatives at the Night Owl, I found that the only place it affects in my ward is Common Road, South Kirkby.

It would run on the top side of the historical Saxon Mount site and below the old council refuse plant and on towards the top side of Hemsworth.

If anyone is affected by the new line and needs more information in detail, then call the HS2 helpdesk on 0207 94449008 or email hs2enquiries@hs2.org.uk.

If you need any help at all with this, then please feel free to contact me on 01977 658609.

Coun Wilf Benson, Grange Avenue, South Elmsall