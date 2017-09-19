LeTTERS: Wakefield Council is committed to enhancing district

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways in Wakefield.

I’d like to respond to the letter from K Nicholls (Express, September 14).

We are committed to working with our partners to support and enhance our district.

The new Castleford to Wakefield cycleway is a good example of how partnership working is benefiting communities.

We have worked closely with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which has funded this new route that offers people an alternative to on-road cycling and, as an activity, has many health benefits.

The Hepworth Wakefield may not be to everyone’s taste but we are very proud to have an award winning art gallery in this district. In July it was named winner of the 2017 Art Fund museum of the year.