LETTERS: What warrants Wakefield Council executive’s salary?

Judy Goodwin, Windross Close, Altofts.

In last week’s Wakefield Express, there was a article saying that a new Chief Executive called Merran McCrae had been appointed to Wakefield Council on a salary of £170,000.

That is £24,500 more than the Prime Minister is paid, so when anyone from the council pleads poverty we should point this out. Has anyone noticed that all of these executives come from other councils and then depart again to other councils? It is musical chairs for chief executives.

We were only informed of the lady’s salary, not of any perks that will probably also be added on.

It would be interesting to know what exactly Merran McCrae brings to the table to warrant such largesse.