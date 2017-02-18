YPO launches splendiferous Roald Dahl lesson plans

A firm has partnered up with the Roald Dahl Literary Estate to create lesson plans on each of the world-famous author’s best-known stories.

The partnership with Wakefield’s YPO involves using tales such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, George’s Marvellous Medicine and Fantastic Mr Fox to deliver engaging and creative lessons on writing and reading as well as teaching ideas around friendship, behaviour, identity and reward.

Last year YPO, the UK’s largest public sector buying organisation, supported ‘Roald Dahl 100’, a celebration of the storyteller’s centenary.

Jo Marshall, YPO’s commercial director, said: “We’re thrilled to support these splendiferous lesson plans with our products, ultimately helping teachers to deliver literacy and PSHE objectives. Last year YPO was delighted to be part of the 100 celebrations and we’re just as excited to continue our support into 2017.”

The firm, at junction 41 Industrial Park, is now one of Roald Dahl Literary Estates’ official educational resources partners. YPO provides all the resources a teacher needs to bring the lesson plans to life, such as pens, glue sticks, tissue paper, stencils and scissors.

Bernie Hall, the estate’s marketing manager, said: “We’re always looking at fresh ways to support and inspire teachers through the power of Roald Dahl’s amazing stories and characters. We hope that our new lesson plans will excite teachers and students alike, across the curriculum.”

The first lesson plan is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which can be downloaded now. Other lesson plans will follow throughout the year.