“100 per cent right” - Martyn Moxon confirms successor to Jason Gillespie at Yorkshire has been found

YORKSHIRE County Cricket Club will announce their new first-team coach on Monday.

The club have found a successor to Jason Gillespie, who left at the end of last season after five successful years in charge at Headingley.

GONE: Former Yorkshire CCC head coach, Jason Gillespie. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The players will be told of the club’s decision at a meeting on Monday morning prior to the public announcement.

Yorkshire are understood to have had in the region of 20 applicants after advertising the position internationally.

Paul Farbrace, the England assistant coach, earlier pulled out of the running, leaving Yorkshire to widen their search

Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire’s director of cricket, did not wish to be drawn on the new man’s identity before the players have been brought up to speed.

However, after working tirelessly in recent weeks to find a replacement for ex-Australia fast bowler Gillespie, he told The Yorkshire Post that he is satisfied Yorkshire have got the right man.

“I think the appointment we’re making is 100 per cent right for the club,” said Moxon.

“It’s the right appointment for both the short-term and the long-term.

“There are two main aspects to the job: managing the current crop of senior players, and then overseeing the transition to when those senior players retire, and making sure that we’ve got good continuity.

“It’s been a challenging decision, and we’ve certainly given it a lot of thought.”

Yorkshire have carried out a vigorous search after Gillespie announced his decision to leave.

Gillespie did an outstanding job, helping the club to two County Championship titles, plus a second and third-placed finish, and putting them back on the map as a cricketing force.

“We would like to think it’s been a thorough process to find Dizzy’s replacement,” said Moxon.

“We had a number of really good candidates apply, with varying degrees of experience, and I sought views on a number of applicants and potential incumbents.

“Now we’ve come to a decision, and we’re very happy with the choice that we’ve made.”

Yorkshire were always going to find it difficult to replace Gillespie – not only because of their track record under him on the field, but also because of the relationship he enjoyed with the players and coaches.

Moxon and Gillespie were particularly close, striking up an ideal partnership alongside captain Andrew Gale, with those three providing excellent leadership.

Moxon reflected: “It was always going to be a tough challenge to replace Dizzy because things have gone so smoothly, and the dynamic, particularly between myself and Dizzy, and Dizzy and the rest of the support staff, has been so good, and so comfortable and so effective, that to replicate that was never going to be an easy thing to achieve.

“However, we believe that we can do that and, as I say, we’re very comfortable with the decision that we’ve made.

“We wanted to appoint someone as quickly as possible, but, ultimately, the most important thing was to get the right person for the job.”