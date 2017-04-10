Adam Watene Trophy to be won at Friday’s big derby clash

Good Friday’s eagerly-anticipated local derby between Castleford Tigers and neighbours Wakefield Trinity will have something extra at stake, the Adam Watene Trophy.

The trophy, which is named after the late Tigers and Trinity prop forward, was donated for designated matches between the two clubs following the New Zealander’s untimely death in 2008 and is put up for contest in one match between the two clubs each year.

The Tigers are the current holders of the trophy having won the Adam Watene Memorial game at Belle Vue in July last season, coming up with a 46-20 victory.

The trophy was specially commissioned by Adam’s partner Moana and sculpted in New Zealand. It was given a special Maori blessing before being flown to the UK.

It will be presented to the winning team on the pitch straight after Friday’s game by Councillors Clive and Heather Hudson who hosted Adam when he first came to this country. Clive was also a member of the Adam Watene Memorial Committee.

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill said: “Friday’s game is certainly going to be a battle with both ourselves and Wakefield getting off to a good start this season.

“Local bragging rights are at stake and it’s always one of my favourite games of the season. The trophy adds even more to the game and I know both teams will play their hearts out to do Adam proud.”

Tickets for the game are in high demand and a bumper crowd is expected to enjoy the match, kicking off at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle at 2.30pm.