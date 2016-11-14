Andrew Gale appointed as first-team coach at Yorkshire CCC

ANDREW GALE said the chance to become coach of Yorkshire CCC was “too good to turn down” after being announced as the successor to Jason Gillespie.

In taking over the reins at Headingley, Gale has brought an end to a hugely successful playing career, one which saw him lead his county to two County Championship titles during his spell as captain between 2010-16.

Yorkshire CCC's director of cricket, Martyn Moxon. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A third straight title proved elusive in dramatic circumstances in September when his side were beaten by Middlesex at Lord’s.

“I didn’t expect the opportunity to come as early as it has,” said 32-year-old Gale. “But it is one that is too good to turn down.

“In taking up the role, I have ended a memorable playing career at Headingley, however, the challenge ahead is one that truly excites me.

“As first-team coach, I aim to continue the good work that has been done over the past five years with the excellent support staff that we have here.”

The club’s director of cricket, Martyn Moxon, said on Saturday that Yorkshire had got their decision “100 per cent right” and today voiced his delight that a man he has worked with so closely for the past few years would continue to do so, albeit in a different role.

“We have gone through a rigorous process and looked at all the options available to us,” said Moxon.

“we had 16 applicants for the job with some extremely good candidates in among that list. But at the end of the day, for what I believe we need, Galey was the obvious choice.

Jason Gillespie enjoyed a successful stint as Yorkshire CCC's coach, winning back-to-back County Championship titles.

“He is highly-qualfied in the way that he has led the team as captain over the past seven years and has expertise that we didn’t want to lose at the club.”