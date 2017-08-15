Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity: Long-term Cas casualties pencilled in for a return against Trinity

LONG-TERM CASUALTIES Junior Moors and Greg Eden have been named in Castleford Tigers’ initial 19-man squad for Thursday’s home derby against Wakefield Trinity.

Front-rower Moors has missed eight games since suffering knee ligament damage in a home win over Warrington Wolves on June 11.

Junior Moors could feature against Wakefield on Thursday after recovering from injury.

Eden, Super League’s leading try scorer with 34 this term, damaged a shoulder against Salford Red Devils on July 14 and has sat out Tigers’ last three matches.

Captain and centre Michael Shenton is set to return after missing last Friday’s win at Salford due to a back problem and veteran prop Andy Lynch is also in contention.

Prop Gadwin Springer and winger Joel Monaghan drop out from the team on duty at AJ Bell Stadium.

Trinity could welcome back former Tigers prop Craig Huby who has missed two games due to a knee injury. Centre Joe Arundel was injured in last Thursday’s win over Leeds Rhinos so Mason Caton-Brown is set to return to the team.

One-time Cas forward Craig Huby is hoping to make his return-from-injury match for Wakefield against his former club. PIC: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

Full-back Max Jowitt and stand-off Sam Williams, who was dropped last week, are in contention, with forward James Hasson left out. Hooker Kyle Wood has been named in Trinity’s initial squad despite picking up an ankle problem last week.

Tigers will be confirmed as league leaders for the first time in the club’s history if they avoid defeat.