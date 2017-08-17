Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Wildcats: Sole survivor Shenton out to make history with Castleford

ELEVEN YEARS after being involved in one of Castleford Tigers’ darkest days, Michael Shenton could be part of an historic night against the same opposition.

Shenton is the only member of either of tonight’s squads who played in the winner-takes-all derby between Tigers and Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue in September, 2006, when Castleford were relegated from Super League after losing 29-17.

Michael Shenton.

Cas will go into tonight’s home Betfred Super-8s derby knowing a point will be enough to secure the league leaders’ shield for the first time in the club’s history. Shenton missed last week’s win at Salford Red Devils due to a back problem, but has been named in Tigers’ initial 19-man squad.

Greg Eden (shoulder), Junior Moors (knee) and Andy Lynch could also return to the team, with Joel Monaghan and Gadwin Springer dropping out.

Craig Huby could feature for Trinity after recovering from a knee injury, but another former Castleford man Joe Arundel is sidelined after damaging an elbow in the win over Leeds Rhinos a week ago.

James Hasson drops out, but Mason Caton-Brown, Sam Williams and Max Jowitt are all vying for a call-up.

Andy Lynch.

Castleford Tigers: from Cook, Eden, Foster, Gale, Hardaker, Hitchcox, O Holmes, Lynch, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Webster.

Wakefield Trinity: from Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Williams, Wood.

Referee: James Child (Batley).

Kick-off: Tonight, 8pm.