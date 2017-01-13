Chester names Wakefield Trinity squad for Castleford Tigers clash

Chris Chester has named the Wakefield Trinity squad that will host rivals Castleford Tigers at Belle Vue Stadium on Sunday, kick-off 3pm.
The 21-man squad is: Mitch Allgood, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordan Crowther, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Keegan Hirst, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Mikey Sio, Bill Tupou, Anthony Walker, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.
