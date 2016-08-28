LIVE - Royal London Cup: Yorkshire v Surrey - Middle order collapse leaves Yorkshire facing uphill battle in bid for Lord’s final

Yorkshire take on Surrey in the semi-final of the Royal London One Day Cup at Headingley.

Follow our live updates here ....

Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan (second left) is congratulated by Jack Brooks (second right) and Jonny Bairstow (right) after taking the wicket of Surrey's Kumar Sangakkara. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

44 overs: Yorkshire 202-6 - Bresnan 47 no; Rhodes 21 no - 54 needed off 36 balls

43 overs: Yorkshire 193-6 - Bresnan 44 no; Rhodes 15 no - 63 off 41 needed

42 overs: Yorkshire 188-6 - Bresnan 42 no; Rhodes 12 no- 68 needed off 48 balls

41 overs: Yorkshire 179-6 - Bresnan 37 no; Rhodes 10 no - 77 needed

40 overs: Yorkshire 173-6 - Bresnan 36 no; Rhodes 4no - 83 runs needed

37.1 overs: Waite out for an 38 off 60 balls - caught by Gareth Batty off the bowling of Sam Curran. Yorkshire up against it now.

THE loss of three quick wickets saw Yorkshire up against it as they took on Surrey at Headingley in the semi-final of the Royal London One Day Cup.

After restricting the visitors to 255-7 from their 50 overs – Matthew Waite leading the way with 3-48 – Yorkshire found themselves in a decent position at 75-2.

But, in the 19th over, Jonny Bairstow - cleared to play in the game by England - was caught by Dominic Sibley for 13 off the bowling of Stuart Meaker.

Just ten balls later, Bairstow’s England colleague, Gary Ballance, followed him back to the pavillion when he was caught behind by Ben Foakes for 32, handing Meaker his second victim.

Four balls later, the hosts were reeling when Jack Leaning chopped onto his stumps having scored just three.

Tim Bresnan was then joined by 20-year-old Waite with the score at 81.

The pair then batted sensibly to take their team’s score to 150-5 with 15 overs remaining.

Earlier, Steven Davies was the star of the show for the visitors, scoring a well-paced 104 off 143 balls with 10 fours and a six before becoming one of Waites’s three victims when he was caught by Will Rhodes.

Most of the damage was done in a fourth-wicket partnership between Davies and Foakes (90), the par putting on 130 before Davies exited in the 38th over.

Kumar Sangakkara, often seen as Surrey’s biggest threat, was sent on his way for just 4 when Azeem Rafiq took a catch off the bowling of Bresnan.

At the start of Yorkshire’s reply, Adam Lyth was dismissed at the start of the third overwhen caught by Sibley off the bowling of J\ake Dernbach.

Alex Lees put on 44 with Gary Ballance before shouldering arms to one off former Yorkshire player Gareth Batty that clean bowled him for 26.