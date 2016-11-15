CricketTalk - Captain Andrew Gale steps up to fill Jason Gillespie’s big shoes ...

IT’S proved to be a big week for Yorkshire CCC after they finally announced a successor to head coach Jason Gillespie.

Captain Andrew Gale has been chosen as the man to carry on the good work undertaken by Gillespie, ending his playing career at the age of just 32 to take on the first-team coach role at Headingley.

One of Gale’s biggest tasks will to appoint his own successor to become his on-field leader, with a number of obvious candidates in the frame.

The YP’s Chris Waters joins Phil Harrison to discuss the appointment and what - as a result - can be expected next season after Gale was awarded a three-year deal.

And with England effectively ending the first Test against India in Rajkot in the ascendancy on Sunday, we also discuss the major impact enjoyed by Yorkshire’s Adil Rashid, who took seven wickets in the opener and what we can expect from the second Test when it gets underway in Visakhapatnam.

