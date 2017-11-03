Ashforth replaces Norbury in Ossett Town shake-up

Ossett Town have made changes to their management team with Lee Ashforth coming in to replace Micky Norbury, who has left the club.

Norbury has decided to take on an assistant’s role with another club and Town manager Grant Black said: “I am disappointed that Norbs has decided to move on, he has done great for us and helped me a lot. I didn’t feel I could stand in his way and wish him well. I understand why he has made the decision.”

Ashforth has held roles at Harrogate Railway Athletic and most recently at Brighouse Town as number two to Paul Quinn, before leaving at the end of last season.

Ashforth said: “I’ve had six months off from the game and that is the first time in 20 years I have not been involved.

“I had a few offers over the summer and again in the last six weeks but there was nothing that totally convinced me to return.

“That was until I got the call from Grant this week. The opportunity to come in and work with him and Steve Ridley was too good to turndown. I was excited having spoken to them and discussing what has been built at Ingfield and that is why I knew it was the right time to get back into non-league football.”

He added: “Ossett Town is a club where I have built several relationships over the years and I am looking forward to working within the club. The squad is really good and know a few of the players already.

“I’m here to support Grant and ensure the team continues to progress as it has done during his term in charge.”

Ashforth said: “Personally I always want to improve individually over a season. I do that by learning something new in every match and training session, between now and the end of the season I would like to improve my knowledge and working with a new manager and environment I envisage this happening.”

Ashforth will take his place on the Town bench for the first time on Saturday when the Reds travel to Clitheroe in the Evo-Stik North.