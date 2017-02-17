Away double in key week for Ossett Town

Third-placed Ossett Town travel to Colne on Saturday still raw from last month’s agonising 2-1 home loss to the Lancashire side.

Mark Ayres scored a 90th minute winner at Ingfield for Colne, who are knocking on the door of the Evo-Stik First Division North play-off spots.

Colne have proven to be much stronger on the road this season collecting ten wins and 33 points in total from 18 games, whereas at Holt House they have suffered seven defeats from 13 games, winning four and drawing the other two.

Grant Black, beginning his second year in charge of Ossett Town with this game, has fully fit Danny Frost back fighting for a place in the starting 11 and also Marcus Day, whose loan from Harrogate Town has been extended for a further month. The game, however, has come too soon for Sam Wright who has not yet recovered from injury.

Black said: “We have trained hard this week following the disappointment of last Saturday’s game falling foul of the weather. We have won the last three games without conceding a goal in the league and momentum is a massive thing.

“Colne are pushing hard for a play-off place and we know they are a tough opponent and what they are about. Hopefully as we move into the business end of the season we can continue our recent run of form against a top team.”

The Reds are also in midweek action next Tuesday when they travel to Scarborough Athletic.

Scarborough are another side that are in the hunt for a play-off place and are managed by former Ossett Town, Guiseley and AFC Telford manager Steve Kittrick.

Former Town players Dave Merris and Tom Morgan are among the players Kittrick will have at his disposal.

The east coast side fell to an early season 4-2 defeat at Ingfield and gained some revenge with a 1-0 victory in the League Cup. Ossett Town are looking for their first victory at Scarborough after narrow defeats in the last two seasons.

