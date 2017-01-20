Confidence still high as Ossett Town aim to break league duck at Goole

Ossett Town will hope to get their Evo-Stik First Division North title bid back on track on Saturday when they visit Goole AFC for only their second away game of the year so far.

The Reds have not won a game since the start of the year but midfielder Jake Ellam is not concerned, saying: “Going into Saturday’s game confidence remains high. Although results haven’t been going our way we have still been performing.”

Goole AFC were founded in 1997, a year after Goole Town were disbanded, and despite the formation of the new club, Ossett Town’s record against both is remarkably similar.

Town are without a league victory over their Yorkshire neighbours with the only successes, including this season, coming in cup competitions.

Despite being reduced to ten men in their FA Cup clash with Goole last August, Town reached the first qualifying round with Dev Morton’s brace.

The Vikings exacted revenge a month later, winning 2-0 at Ingfield in the first league meeting of the season.

The Reds will be welcomed to Goole by a number of faces well known to Town fans. Player-coach Steven Jeff played for the Reds on 119 occasions and midfielder Sanchez Payne is expected to make his Goole debut having recently signed from Bradford Park Avenue.

Also on the books at Goole is goalkeeper Thomas Beaurepaire, defender Jack McCarthy, midfielder Joel Dixon and forward Matt Semley. The reunion will be completed by Town’s Ashley Jackson who returns to his former club, where he was top scorer during his time there.

Reds’ new signings Marcus Day and Labi Adeniran made their debuts last weekend and Ellam said: “Both lads wanted to contribute to the club this season and help us succeed. It also creates competition for places which is always healthy within a squad.”

Despite Town being on top for much of the last two games, against Ramsbottom and Colne, the ball has only hit the net on two occasions but Ellam is confident things will quickly turn round.

He said: “I don’t believe we need to change anything to our game as we are still playing well. Every team at every level will go through a patch of bad luck in a season.

“It’s a long season so it’s how we pull through it and get back to winning ways that matters and with the lads we’ve got, that shouldn’t be a problem.”