FA Cup: Ossett Town face potential clash with Wycombe Wanderers

Ossett Town will host League Two side Wycombe Wanderers in the Emirates FA Cup first round should they progress from tomorrow night’s replay against Solihull Moors.

Town, who have never reached the first round, drew 1-1 at National League side Moors on Saturday, forcing the fourth qualifying round tie to be replayed at Ingfield on Tuesday evening.

And in tonight’s first round draw, Town were rewarded with a potential home game against Wanderers, currently lying fifth in League Two.