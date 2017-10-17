FA Cup: Solihull Moors edge out brave Ossett Town in replay

A magnificent effort at Ingfield was not enough to propel Ossett Town to the first round of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

After the Reds had earned a replay with a 1-1 draw at National League side Solihull Moors on Saturday, Town were hoping to prevail in tonight’s replay to secure a first round home tie against League Two side Wycombe Wanderers.

But it wasn’t to be for Town, who fell behind on eight minutes when Joel Kettle forced the ball home from a corner.

The visitors made it 2-0 through a contentious penalty, converted by Darren Carter, on the stroke of half-time.

But the gallant hosts refused to buckle and they were back in the game on 76 minutes when Alex Peterson headed home to make it 2-1.

The home fans in the healthy crowd of 1,176 sensed a come-back from their team and they pushed their opponents back in search of an equaliser but Moors dug in to claim victory.