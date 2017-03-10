Football: Deja-vu for Ossett Town

There is a sense of deja-vu at Ossett Town as, for consecutive Saturdays, the Reds prepare to travel to Bamber Bridge in the Evo-Stik First Division North.

Last Saturday’s planned encounter fell foul to the weather and an early postponement was called.

The league quickly looked at the remaining fixtures and due to the distance Town have to travel, postponed the proposed game against Radcliffe Borough and rescheduled the Bamber Bridge fixture instead.

Town will now host Radcliffe Borough on Tuesday, April 28. The home clash with Colwyn Bay on February 11 has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 18, and so this will be the next outing for Ossett Town at their Ingfield home.

The away game at Brighouse Town, postponed on three occasions so far, will now take place on Monday, April 3.

Last Saturday, Town boss Grant Black hastily arranged a squad training session with the Radcliffe game in mind and a two-hour session took place, looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the expected opponents.

But Black will now have to re-focus the players on Bamber Bridge, who will have gone three weeks without a game when the two sides kick off at 3pm on Saturday.

Ossett Town will be keen to pick up three points in their first game of the penultimate month of the season, with both Lancaster City and Farsley Celtic pulling away in the top two places as they play their games in hand.

Trafford have taken third place, but having played two games more than Ossett Town, and still to come to Ingfield, Black will believe they can be overtaken before the season closes.

Black has a near fully fit squad to select from with Alex Peterson and Steve Ridley both recovered from recent knocks and Danny Frost fast approaching full match sharpness. Sam Wright is close to a return but it is expected that Saturday’s game may have come too soon.

Jake Ellam is another player who will be subject to a fitness test before kick-off.

Ossett Town have a coach service going to Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

Anyone wishing to book a seat on the coach should contact chairman James Rogers in the first instance by sending an email to ossetttownfc@gmail.com.

Seats are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s.