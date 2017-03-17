Football: Ossett Town hope for return to form

Ossett Town will aim to end a disappointing run of results in Evo-Stik First Division North when they host 14th placed Colwyn Bay on Saturday.

The Welshmen come to Ingfield on the back two consecutive victories over Lancaster City, which ended their run in which they won just one of the previous 13 games.

Town are currently on their poorest run of results all season having gone four games without a win and for the first time, sit outside of a play-off place, although games in hand still see them in a strong position with nine games remaining.

Boss Grant Black is having to work with a threadbare squad at present with a number of key players having been unavailable, and even had to name himself in the match day squad for the defeat at Bamber Bridge last weekend.

Ossett Town beat Colwyn Bay 2-0 in early October and that victory really kicked off a run of form that saw The Reds sitting as high as first in the league at Christmas. Black will be hoping for a similar run of form again.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the campaign, last season’s final place of 17th has been vastly improved on and the entire points total of last season was beaten before the turn of the year.