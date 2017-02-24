Football: Ossett Town take on leaders Lancaster City

Ossett Town’s tough run of fixtures continues at Ingfield on Saturday when they host Evo-Stik First Division North leaders Lancaster City.

The Reds have collected ten points from a possible 15, conceding just two goals in a run of fixtures that has included four play-off contenders.

The run has taken its toll with captain Alex Peterson rated 50/50 for the game, Steve Ridley has been ruled out with bruised ribs and Sam Wright still at least two weeks away from selection.

There was further bad news when Harrogate Town recalled inform striker Marcus Day back to Wetherby Road on Thursday morning.

Lancaster City were the form league side in 2016 and have continued in the same vein this year; beaten once since Boxing Day they have 23 points from their ten games this year and have won their last four in a row.

There are key players unavailable but Town boss Grant Black remains positive, saying: “There is plenty of opportunity for the lads that have been waiting for a chance.”

One such player is new signing Rikki Paylor, who has made the switch from Ossett Albion. Black said: “Rik is a quality player and very versatile, which is a big plus.

“He is comfortable on the ball and wants to be involved in the game and that is something I’ve always admired in him.

“I’m looking forward to working with Rik, he’s a great kid and has fitted in well. He’s been patient as we have been doing well but the lad has travelled to Colne and Scarborough Athletic despite not being involved.

“He will be ready and prepared to be involved when called upon.”

Black added: “He’s not played since December 6 so we arranged a reserve game for him to play in as well as some extra training sessions.”

The two sides met at Giant Axe in October with an Ashley Jackson brace giving Town a 2-0 win.

Another three points for Town will keep them on the coat tails of the Dolly Blues, and Farsley Celtic, who have both pulled away in recent weeks as they catch up on their games in hand.

Read today’s Wakefield Express for an interview with Rikki Paylor.