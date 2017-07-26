Former X-Factor and I’m A Celebrity star among new signings at Ossett Town

Former star of The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity...Get me Out of Here! runner-up Jake Quickenden is one of five new signings made by Ossett Town manager Grant Black.

The Reds have recruited defenders Josh Snowden and Danny Gibbons, midfielder Corey Gregory and forwards Seon Ripley and Quickenden, who is returning to the pitch after five years away from the game.

The former Frickley Athletic player said: “Ossett Town have a great side at the minute and I believe we will be challenging for the league this season. I am keen to have another crack at the game at a good standard and signing here at Ingfield appealed.”

“My ambition is to play as much as I can and help the team out either with goals or hard work.

“I wanted to join a great squad and push myself back to my best as I haven’t played properly for five years so it is a massive test. Surrounding myself with top players will certainly help.”

