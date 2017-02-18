Dallas earns valuable point for out of sorts Leeds United

Stuart Dallas’s third goal of the season earned a point for Leeds United on their trip to Ipswich Town in the EFL Championship.

Garry Monk’s men were well below their best, but the 1-1 draw could prove handy come the end of the season and it saw them go seven points clear of seventh-placed Norwich, who lost at Burton.

Leeds were trailing early on at a ground where they had lost on six of their previous seven visits, but equalised just before half-time through recalled winger Dallas and held on in the second half without ever really looking like winning.

Leeds, who made one change from the team that started against Bristol City with Dallas in for Kemar Roofe, began brightly enough, but fell behind to Ipswich’s first attack as Freddie Sears volleyed home Grant Ward’s cross.

Leeds looked to hit back as Ronaldo Vieira’s rising shot was saved by home keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

But Ipswich continued to look the more dangerous as they played a tricky pitch better with their longer ball tactics more effective and Ward’s 20-yard strike sailed narrowly wide.

Jonas Knudsen went even closer when he saw his effort from an Emyr Huws corner somehow deflected over.

David McGoldrick then headed over, but United survived and equalised on 42 minutes when Hadi Sacko’s cross could not be met by Chris Wood in the middle, but Dallas came in at the far post to fire past Bialkowski.

Head coach Monk made a change at half-time, putting Liam Bridcutt on in midfield for Vieira, but the Leeds team were still unable to create much.

It was Ipswich who went closest to a second goal in the 64th minute when McGoldrick’s clever chip from a corner rebounded off the woodwork and Christophe Berra could only head the rebound straight at Rob Green.

McGoldrick then missed a great chance six minutes later as he somehow missed the ball in attempting to meet a cross by Kevin Bru.

Only a fine save by Green denied Ipswich soon after when McGoldrick saw his volley tipped away,

Mo Barrow and Souleymane Doukara were both brought on, but Leeds failed to turn possession into chances and had to settle for a rare draw this season.

Match facts

Ipswich Town 1

(Sears 9)

Leeds United 1

(Dallas 42)

Saturday, February 18, 2017

EFL Championship

Attendance: 18,745

Ipswich: Bialkowski, Spence, Chambers, Berra, Knudsen, Kenlock, Skuse (Bru 60), Ward, Huws (Bishop 81), McGoldrick (Moore 90), Sears.

Leeds: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, Vieira (Bridcutt 45), O’Kane, Sacko (Barrow 77), Hernandez, Dallas, Wood (Doukara 85).

Referee: Keith Stroud.