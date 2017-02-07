Leeds United and Huddersfield Town charged by FA

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk and Huddersfield Town’s David Wagner have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following the brawl which marred the end of Sunday’s West Yorkshire derby.

Monk and Wagner are facing touchline bans after being cited by the FA for their part in the mass scuffle that broke out after Huddersfield’s 90th-minute winner at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Wagner, who ran onto the pitch in celebration after defender Michael Hefele sealed a 2-1 victory, has been hit with two separate charges for entering the field of play and for his role in the fracas that ensued on his return to the dug-out.

An angry Monk, who said Wagner’s reaction to Hefele’s goal had lacked “humility, respect and class”, stepped in front of the German as he jogged back up the touchline, causing a collision which prompted scuffling involving numerous players and staff from both clubs.

Monk faces a single charge of improper conduct relating to the brawl and the Leeds boss is at risk of his second touchline ban of the season having served a one-match suspension after his dismissal at Bristol City in September.

Wagner apologised for his celebration after full-time but his response to Hefele’s strike was a repeat of scenes witnessed in October when he ran onto the pitch to celebrate a late winner over Derby County.

The FA took no action over that incident.

Leeds and Huddersfield, meanwhile, have both been charged with failing to control their players and staff.

The clubs are likely to receive fines if the FA finds them guilty of the offence. All parties have until 6pm on Friday to respond to the alleged breaches.