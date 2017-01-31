Leeds United sign Spanish under-21 international winger

Leeds United have confirmed the transfer deadline day loan signing of Spanish under 21 international winger Alfonso Pedraza with a view to a permanent move in the summer.

The 20-year-old has moved from La Liga outfit Villarreal CF on loan until the end of the season.

Pedraza has spent the first half of this season on loan at Spanish Segunda División outfit CD Lugo, where he scored six goals in 23 appearances.

The Spaniard will not be eligible to play in tomorrow night’s trip to Blackburn Rovers, but could make his debut in Sunday’s Yorkshire derby clash with Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Despite his young age, Pedraza has experience, having played 71 career games at club level and featured in the UEFA Europa League with parent side Villarreal last season.

At international level, in 2015 Pedraza helped Spain to victory in the UEFA European under-19 Championship held in Greece and was capped by the under-21 side for the first time in 2016.

He has been given the number 20 shirt for Leeds United.