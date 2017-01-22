Video: What we know about the crowd trouble at Barnsley-Leeds United match - UPDATED

BARNSLEY’S 3-2 win over Leeds United at Oakwell on Saturday evening was marred by pockets of fighting on the terraces, with reports that some violence later spilled into the town centre.

Video footage emerged of punches being thrown at the Yorkshire derby, which did not kick off until teatime.

Leeds sold its allocation of 5,000-plus tickets for the match.

South Yorkshire Police has yet to comment on the reports, and it is unclear whether an investigation has been launched.

Fighting broke out in the home end and in the corner by the away end after Chris Wood scored the first goal at 18 minutes into the match.

Scenes in the terraces during the Barnsley v Leeds United match at Oakwell. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

It took police and stewards 10-15 minutes to restore order.

The remainder of the game passed without incident, but some reports spoke of pockets of violence in Barnsley town centre after the final whistle. These have yet to be confirmed by police.

