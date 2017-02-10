Lucas and Ossett Town go into Colwyn Bay match buzzing after ‘emphatic’ victory

Ossett Town host Colwyn Bay on Saturday, hoping to replicate the 2-0 win the Reds enjoyed in North Wales last October.

Town are second in Evo-Stik First Division North having recovered from a stuttering start to 2017 with three straight league wins.

Danny Frost and Dev Morton scored the goals in the 2-0 win at Colwyn Bay, who were on an unbeaten run at the time.

Full-back Darol Lucas, who played central midfield in that game, reflected: “Playing them away was a huge win for us earlier in the season. We’ve gone from strength to strength since then. Unfortunately our form has dropped slightly when we’ve played sides in the bottom half this season so hopefully we can counter that trend this weekend.”

Ossett Town have surprised a lot of sides this season and Lucas added: “I think the reputation of the side being in the bottom half of the league is a reputation that is stuck in people’s minds.

“They don’t associate Ossett Town with the play-offs and title contenders naturally because of what has gone before, but we are a completely different outfit this season”.

The latest success came last weekend when Town ended Clitheroe’s 15-match unbeaten run with a superb 3-0 away win.

Lucas said: “It’s very satisfying beating a form side. Going into that game we knew there was pressure to beat a play-off rival if we wanted to cement our place in the top five.

“To make such a statement, not just by beating them but with such a dominant and emphatic victory, speaks volumes I think.”

Evo-Stik League clubs are currently submitting nominations for the player of the year awards and Lucas finds it difficult to single out just one outstanding player at Town.

He said: “Different players have stepped up and delivered performances at different times of the season, against different teams. When we have needed someone, we have had individual and collectively immense performances.”

But he added: “For sheer consistency my player is Tyrone Gay, I’ve played with him for years and it is nice to see someone who’s always worked hard and been at this level start to get some recognition he’s often overlooked for.”

“We have the most clean sheets in the league. Ty dominates every aerial battle he’s faced. He’s also contributed important goals throughout.”