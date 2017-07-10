Ossett rivals in draws for FA cup competitions

Ossett Albion will entertain Droylsden in the preliminary rounds of both the FA Cup and FA Trophy campaigns.

Albion will host their Evo-Stik North counterparts in the FA Cup preliminary round match on Saturday, August 19.

On the same day, Ossett Town face an away day at Evo-Stik South side Sheffield FC.

Droylsden visit Ossett again on Saturday, October 7 for the Unicorns’ first game in the FA Trophy.

Should Albion win this game they will travel to Ossett Town in the next round on October 28, should the Reds overcome Goole at home in their Trophy opener.

In the FA Youth Cup, Albion are at home in the first qualifying round and will entertain either Staveley MW or Stocksbridge Park Steels in the first round during the week beginning September 18.

Town’s U18s, led by John Francis, will begin their FA Youth Cup campaign with a preliminary round tie against Harrogate Town at Ingfield. The game will take place during the week commencing September 4. The winners travel to York City or Harrogate Town in the first round, two weeks’ later.