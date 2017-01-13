Ossett Town aim for return to form in Colne clash

Title chasers Ossett Town host Evo-Stik First Division North new boys Colne FC on Saturday looking to kick-start their campaign.

The Reds have lost their last three outings in all competitions but remain in second place just three points behind leaders Lancaster City.

Colne were champions of the North West Counties League last season with an impressive 100 points and 105 goals scored from 42 league games.

And they have settled well into higher league life, sitting in ninth place after a five match unbeaten run.

This will be the first meeting between the sides and Ossett Town player and assistant manager Steve Ridley is hoping to get his team back to winning ways. He said: “Runs will always come to an end and that is what we have told the lads. We just need to start another one now and push on again.”

“We have had a good first half of the season but we cannot relax and take things for granted. You may see some new faces in the coming weeks but we have a good squad and the lads have done great to get us to second in the league.”

Ridley added: “We have got to continue doing what we have been doing, working hard on and off the pitch as that is what has got us to where we are.

“Saturday sees us host Colne and as always, we have done our homework.

“Colne will certainly be looking at winning the game as a lot of teams don’t believe we should be so high in the league and that the bubble will burst. We just need to keep proving what a good side we are and that we deserve to be up there.”

This season, the Reds have had a tight defence, with a strong back four and in-form goalkeeper Leigh Overton keeping nine clean sheets, Ridley said: “As a whole we defend from the front and it filters through the spine of the side and creates a team that is hard to beat”.

Town’s clash with Colne kicks-off at 3pm on Saturday. Admission is £7 for adults, £3.50 for concessions and full time students, £1 for under-16s and free for under-5s and club junior players in club colours.