Ossett Town confident ahead of Droylsden trip

Play-off hopefuls Ossett Town travel to Greater Manchester on Saturday to face former National League side Droylsden in the Evo-Stik First Division North.

The Bloods have the opportunity to become only the third side this season to do the double over Ossett Town thanks to a 3-1 win at Ingfield in November, a game, played in awful conditions, that captain Alex Peterson remembers well.

He said: “It was a game we learnt from and one we quickly moved on from.

“The conditions weren’t great that day, the fog was as thick as anything I have played in. Questions were asked if it should have been played or not, but it’s no excuse because both teams had to play in them.

“We put in a poor performance that day, but we won five on the bounce after that, so there is always a positive.”

Last Saturday, Town returned to winning ways thanks to a Jason Yates goal as they beat Welsh side Colwyn Bay 1-0.

According to Peterson, it was a big victory “not only for the three points, but for the team and self-pride of individuals.

“We know we are better than what we have shown in the previous two weeks, and we silenced a few doubters who thought we had hit our peak.”

Prior to that game Town had gone three without victory - their worst run of form this season. Peterson however was not fazed, saying: “From the outside looking in it might seem as though it’s been a difficult few weeks, but the lads and the management haven’t seen it that way.”

“We drew, then lost two games, but that’s only the second time this season we have lost two consecutive league games. Because of that our confidence has never wavered, we know with the ability in our squad we can beat any other team in this league, as we have proved already. And we are full of confidence and belief going into every game.”

That confidence is echoed by Grant Black, who said: “It’s great to be involved in games that have something riding on them and we have eight more to try and secure a play-off spot.”

“The lads are buzzing for each game, we will train this week and be ready to go to Droylsden and try our best to win the game as we have done all season.”

Black will be without new signing Isaac Assenso, who will serve a one match ban. Jake Ellam and Sam Wright are not yet fit enough for selection and striker Charlie Freeman has seen his season ended by injury.

As well as Assenso, who signed from Hartlepool United, Black has registered reserve team goalkeeper Matt Brooke this week and is looking to add two or three more players to his squad before the registration deadline passes for the season.