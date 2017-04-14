Ossett Town defender Gay fights back to earn place in team of year

Ossett Town centre back Tyrone Gay has been voted into the Evo-Stik First Division North team of the year, a little more than a year after thinking he may never play football again.

In January 2016, Gay dislocated his knee in a match at Trafford FC and it was feared he would not lace up his boots again but thankfully, he made a full recovery and impressed boss Grant Black last summer to earn himself a starting place with the Reds.

Black is delighted with the progress made by his defender, saying: “The accolade is very well deserved, he has been very consistent and has chipped in with some important goals, scoring six times in his 37 appearances this year.

“It is a massive credit to him for coming back from his injury and to get to this standard.

“He is a great player and a great bloke who has a big but calming influence on the side. I am sure he will be the first to say how his teammates have helped him to get the recognition he rightly deserves.”

Gay said: “By far, this has been my best season. Being comfortable and enjoying my football is down to having a good group of boys, which makes it easier to form relationships on the pitch.”

He added: “I had no idea I was going to be selected in the team of the year. It is a huge honour as it is voted for by the managers of the opposition. It was such a shock.”

Ossett Town chairman, James Rogers, said: “After missing a large chunk of last season Tyrone has come back with a bang this year and thoroughly deserves his place in the team of the year.”