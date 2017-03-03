Ossett Town: Refreshed Frost relishing testing run-in

Ossett Town are on the road this weekend as they travel to Bamber Bridge who have not played for two weeks due to the weather.

Sitting in 11th place, Bamber Bridge were in good form until their enforced break with five victories in their last seven games which has seen them climb the table. In recent seasons they have been in the play-offs so it is a surprise to see them mid-table.

Bamber Bridge are now led by Neil Reynolds who was given the top job earlier in the season after being the assistant manager for a number of years.

Football in Bamber Bridge can be traced back to the 1800s with the present club established in 1974 and moving to their present home in 1987.

The two clubs have met on 18 occasions since the first meeting in 2003, which ended with Ossett Town winning 4-0. Since then the overall record between the two sides is very even with both clubs enjoying seven victories each.

Forward Danny Frost, back recently after a spell on the sidelines is looking forward to the game .

He said: “Bamber Bridge have always been a decent side, they like to get the ball down and play so hopefully it should be a good game to play in and watch too.

“We were disappointed with the result against Lancaster City last weekend, especially after the 0-0 draw with Scarborough where I thought we played some great football and were unlucky to only get a point.”

Frost is full of praise for the additions that have been made to the squad, saying: “Throughout the season the gaffer, supported by Steve Ridley and Micky Norbury, have brought in some great additions who have fitted into the dressing room well.

“It isn’t always purely about footballing ability. The dressing room that we have is bang on and confidence is worth a fair few points in the season.”

Frost has been in the starting line-up the last two games having broken his collarbone on Boxing Day.

He added: “I’m feeling refreshed and almost fully match fit now, I am ready for the remaining games, starting at Bamber Bridge on Saturday, and each one will be treated like a cup final.”

The Evo-Stik League was due to announce the player of the year shortlist and for the first time in a number of years there could be representation for Town. Leigh Overton and Tyrone Gay have both been mention as possible contenders for the award. Frost agrees: “It is fantastic that Ossett Town players are been recognised, Leigh and Ty have been our most consistent players and have played major roles this season, which has shown with the amount of clean sheets we have had. I really hope they both get into the league’s team of the year.”