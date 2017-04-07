Ossett Town: Ridley urges focus in bid for play-offs

Ossett Town assistant coach Steve Ridley knows that his team can’t afford to slip up against Ramsbottom United this weekend, if they are to finish in the Evo-Stik First Division North play-off places.

Town are on the brink of their highest league finish for some time, sitting one place below the final play-off place with four games remaining.

Whatever happens between now and April 22 it has been a fantastic season for the Ingfield based side who in recent seasons have battled at the wrong end of the table.

But Ridley wants his team to finish strongly, beginning with Saturday’s trip to Ramsbottom’s Harry Williams Riverside Stadium.

He said: “They will want to try and beat us and try to stop us making the play-offs as we would do the same.

“But if we play like we know we can, we can beat any team in this league, as we have shown this season.

“Other teams, players and fans have been writing us off all season so now this is where we prove them all wrong with the last remaining games.”

