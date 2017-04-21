Pembleton wants Ossett Town to maintain charge

Ossett Town go into the final round of Evo-Stik First Division North fixtures sitting in third and guaranteed to finish in their highest league position since returning to the division at the end of the 2010/2011 season.

A point on Saturday at home to Trafford will secure a play-off place but it will not be easy as a victory for the visitors will see them climb above Town on goal difference and leaving their play-off hopes in the hands of others.

The Reds have put themselves in a great position thanks to Easter victories over Prescot Cables and leaders Farsley Celtic, where two goals from Martin Pembleton secured an impressive success.

Pembleton is now keen to take that momentum into the final game and the play-offs. He said: “There will be no sitting back and playing for the draw [against Trafford]. We will go out there and do what we are good at.

“I have no doubt that if we play how we have played in the previous four or five games, we will again take maximum points from the game.”

He added: “It’s massively important if we make the play offs, that we go into the games in a good run of form. At the minute confidence is high so I have no issues with us making history and going all the way.”

Pembleton has played a key role since signing for the club and he is impressed with the Town squad. He said: “For me, the player who has stood out is Andy Hawksworth. He is a solid defender who puts his head in where it hurts.”

More than any one player though, Pembleton thinks the fans have really stood out, saying: “Since joining Ossett Town the fans have been unbelievable.

“They come out every week to support the lads win, lose or draw. I hope they can all be there on Saturday to watch the final game of the season and cheer the lads on.”

A victory for Ossett Town will guarantee a third place finish, and with it a home semi-final in the play-offs against the team that finishes fourth.

