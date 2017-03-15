Slideshow: Brighouse Town break down Ossett Albion resistance

Evo-Stik First Division North high fliers Brighouse Town eventually overcame hosts Ossett Albion 4-0 in their league outing last night, Tuesday.

The home side were up against it for 40 minutes of the first half but did well to hold out.

Mike Fish beats Ossett Albion's Oliver Yates to score Brighouse Town's first goal

However, the visitors broke the deadlock just before the break when Mike Fish headed in at the far post.

Albion took the game to Brighouse for the first 10 minutes of the second half but Benjamin Wharton’s header on 53 minutes took the wind out of the hosts’ sails.

Town wrapped up the points with strikes from Luke Parkin and Tom Haigh.

Read Friday’s Wakefield Express for more football news.

Pictures: Paul Butterfield