Hull FC dominate second half to beat Wakefield Trinity

Hull FC ran in 30 unanswered points in the last 20 minutes to consign visitors Wakefield Trinity to a 40-18 defeat at the KCOM Stadium.

Jamie Shaul crossed and Marc Sneyd converted to give Hull the lead on 17 minutes.

Fetuli Talanoa added another try to the hosts’ tally three minutes later but Trinity fought back and finished the first half in style with touchdowns from James Batchelor and Sam Williams, both goaled by Liam Finn, putting them 12-10 up at the break.

It got better for the visitors four minutes into the second half when Reece Lyne crossed for a Finn-improved try.

But that proved to be Trinity’s final score and the game turned around on the hour when Jake Connor scored, Sneyd converting.

Four minutes later, Sneyd put the hosts 22-18 ahead with a self-improved try.

Shaul crossed again four minutes later, Sneyd converting, and Mahe Fonua sealed a home victory when he intercepted Bill Tupou’s pass to score five minutes from time.

Sneyd kicked the conversion and also added the extras to Jansin Turgut’s try two minutes later.