Late Gale goal earns Castleford Tigers victory over Wakefield Trinity

Luke Gale’s late drop goal gave Super League leaders Castleford Tigers a thrilling 25-24 victory over Wakefield Trinity in a terrific game at the Beaumont Legal Stadium.

The fifth-placed hosts dominated the first half and opened up a 16-0 lead at the break with Ben Jones-Bishop and Kyle Wood crossing the whitewash and Liam Finn adding two conversions and two penalties.

The expected response from the table toppers began within two minutes of the resumption when Greg Eden raced over, Gale converting.

Grant Millington crossed four minutes later, Gale adding the extras, and the visitors edged 18-16 ahead on 55 minutes when Mike McMeeken powered over and Gale converted.

The pendulum swung back to Trinity’s favour on 70 minutes when David Fifita barged over.

Finn converted and kicked a penalty soon after to make it 24-18.

The Tigers responded only a minute later through Jake Webster’s try and Gale levelled matters with the goal.

But it was Gale who proved to be the match-winner two minutes from time when he landed a dramatic drop goal to seal victory for Castleford.