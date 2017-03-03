Late penalty try seals victory for Wakefield Trinity at St Helens

A late penalty try secured Wakefield Trinity’s first win of the Betfred Super League season as they edged out St Helens 16-12.

Sam Williams kicked Trinity into the lead with a penalty on five minutes and after great work from the visitors, Mason Caton-Brown forced his way over for a try on his debut midway through the first half.

Williams added the conversion and he made it 10-0 seven minutes later with a penalty.

Saints finally responded five minutes before the break when Ryan Morgan crossed to put them within six points at half-time.

The home side turned the screw at the start of the second period and were rewarded with two tries in eight minutes from Mark Percival to edge them into a 12-10 lead.

However, Wakefield weren’t finished and they won it seven minutes from time when Jacob Miller was awarded a decisive penalty try after he was held back by Richardson.

Williams added the conversion and the visitors held out to claim the points.